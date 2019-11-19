Manilva will play host to the new British Ambassador to Spain, Mr. Hugh Elliott, who will be attending the V Manilva Brexit Seminar to be held in the Villa Matilde, Sabinillas, on Wednesday 20 November from 5.50 pm.

The seminar is organised by the Manilva Foreign Residents Department, headed by Laura Lopéz Collado, in collaboration with Manilva Town Hall and La Caixa.

Programme

5.50 pm Reception

6.20 pm Introduction by Dean Tyler Shelton and Laura Lopéz Collado (Councillor for Foreign Residents) Followed by a few words from the Mayors of Manilva, Casares and San Roque, Mario Jimenez, José Carrasco, and Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix.

6.35 pm Hugh Elliott, British Ambassador to Spain.

6.45 pm Derek A. Langley, Regional Vice President British Chamber of Commerce, Spain.

6.55 pm Alex Radford My Lawyer Spain.

7.05 pm Joni Burnett, representative of the Colegio de Administradores de Fincas de Málaga.

7.15 pm Maryna Sergiyivna Yatsenyuk Yatsenyuk, Holabank Territorial Manager for Andalucia & Murcia.

7.20 pm Questions & Answers to include as well as the above panel: Charmaine Arbouin British Consul to Andalucia and the Canary isles, and Suzan Davenport, Consular Brexit Support Officer.

7.30 pm Aperitif served by Argimiro Martinez Moreno of NILVA Wines, Manilva.