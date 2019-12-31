The Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Manuel Hernández Silva, presents the traditional ‘New Year’ concert at the Felipe VI Theatre in Estepona on Saturday 4th January from 8 pm.
They will perfom a programme of popular classics by the likes of Strauss, Flores, Abreu and Piazzola among others.
Tickets are 10 euros plus 2 euros booking fee from www.tafestepona.com, Agencia López, Avda. Juan Carlos I and Viajes Carrefour, C/ Real, 77 both in Estepona. You can also get tickets from the theatre box office from 2 hours before the concert.
Tradional New Year Concert by the Malaga Philharmonic
