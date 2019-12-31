Tradional New Year Concert by the Malaga Philharmonic

The Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Manuel Hernández Silva, presents the traditional ‘New Year’ concert at the Felipe VI Theatre in Estepona on Saturday 4th January from 8 pm.

They will perfom a programme of popular classics by the likes of Strauss, Flores, Abreu and Piazzola among others.

Tickets are 10 euros plus 2 euros booking fee from www.tafestepona.com, Agencia López, Avda. Juan Carlos I and Viajes Carrefour, C/ Real, 77 both in Estepona. You can also get tickets from the theatre box office from 2 hours before the concert.