Three Kings Parades in Manilva 2020

The grand finale for the festive period is Three Kings. A couple of days before the children will have delivered their letters detailing the gifts they would like to receive, and on the evening of the 5th January there are huge processions (mobile riots) through the streets of every village, town and city, during which literally tons of sweets are hurled into the eager crowds.

On the 6th the children traditionally open their presents.

Here are the times and routes for the processions in the Manilva area (times may be a little flexible!)

4 pm. Castillo de la Duquesa:

Castle, C/ Del Estanquillo, Plaza Baños Romanos, Plaza Miramar, C/ Pescadores, C/ San Jose, Avda. Europa.

5 pm. Sabinillas:

C/ Jose Cadalso, C/ Duquesa De Arcos , C/ Aurora Albornoz, Avda. Andalucía, C/miguel Delibes. Ending at the Usos Múltiples building.

6.30 pm Manilva:

C/ Doctor Alvarez Leiva, C/ Mar, C/ Iglesia, C/ Cuartel, C/ Cruces, C/ Jimena. Ending in C/ Mar.