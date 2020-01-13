The Castle in Castillo de la Duquesa is the venue for the VII International Fencing Tournament

The International Fencing Club “AndaluZía”, in collaboration with the Manilva Department of Sports, Tourism and Culture presents the VII Manilva International Fencing Tournament to be held on Saturday 1st February in the Castle in Castillo de la Duquesa. More than 100 participants from the main Andalucian provinces and schools in the area are expected to participate in children’s, adult and veteran categories.

The sport fencing competition will begin at 9.30 in the morning. Whilst from 11.30 am there will be an exhibition of stage fencing by the ESAEM, Malaga High School of Performing Arts, a fencing style that recalls the duels of history. Bringing together the knowledge, techniques, history, clothing and actions used on stage, theatre, cinema, etc., it portrays the entire tradition of Spanish fencing through history and at the same time offers a spectacular show.

The Castle will be filled with children and adults who will not only enjoy a great day of fencing but also craft workshops, face painting and the mini zorros competition with the participation of younger children.

The public is welcome to come and watch this amazing sport in all its different disciplines and encourage the fencers who will be battling it out.