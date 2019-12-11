Over thirty companies will participate in the V Estepona Cheese Fair

Calle Terraza will be the venue for the V Estepona Cheese Fair, an initiative promoted by the Town Hall, the professional ham cutter, José María Téllez “Popi”, and Costa Catering, with the collaboration of the Málaga “Sabor a Málaga” promotional initiative.

The Cheese Fair will be open to the public from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th December from 12 noon to 8 pm, with some 30 specialist companies offering a range of products, 80% of which are sourced from the province of Malaga.

Along with local cheeses, there will also be other products such as wines, oils, nuts, pickles, patés and much more.

A great idea for that little extra treat for Christmas.