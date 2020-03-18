Manilva Town Council will allocate € 520,000 in social and economic measures to alleviate the local situation caused by Covid19

The Mayor of Manilva, Mario Jiménez and councillors, Diego José Jiménez, Marcos Ruiz and Manolo Gil, representing the entire Government Team, have met today to discuss measures within that can be taken by the local government to alleviate the problems generated by the Covid-19 crisis.

Among an initial package of measures to help families and businesses are:



Reduction by 50% of the Occupancy Rate for public areas for businesses to which they apply (€ 30,000). 20% IBI subsidy to commercial premises that have had to stop their activity (€ 30,000). A request to the Provincial Revenue Collection Authority (Patronato de Recaudacion) to postpone the collection of vehicle road tax. Guarantee the supply of drinking water to the most vulnerable families (€ 40,000). 30% discount on the IBI for the habitual residence of the affected families (€ 300,000). Expansion of the Social Emergency Job Exchange (€ 120,000).



With these measures the council will address the present and immediate future of many families in Manilva.

The Government priority is the people, therefore, it will support and back up local businesses, establishments and the families most affected.

These measures are in addition to those introduced by both the central government and the Andalucian Government or any other body.