Manilva Pride to receive the Andalucia Diversity LGBT 2020 Award

To celebrate “International Transgender Day of Visibility” on 31st March, the Andalucian Federation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Associations “Andalucía Diversidad LGBT” presents its awards to recognize the work carried out for the promotion of Solidarity, Human Rights and Social Justice.

In recognition of the work that the Manilva Pride Association and Manilva Town Hall, organisers of the Manilva Pride event, has been carrying out in recent years in terms of raising social awareness towards respect for sexual and gender diversity the Federation wishes to present this Award to recognize all of its work in the fight against discrimination against the LGBTIQ collective in the municipality of Manilva.

The awards are decided by a panel including among others, the Mayor of Malaga, Sr. D. Francisco de la Torre Prados; the Delegate of the Government of Spain in Andalucia, Sra. María Sandra García Martín; the Minister for Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation, Sra. Dª Rocío Ruíz Domínguez, the President of the Diputación de Málaga, Sr. José Francisco Salado Escaño and the Rector of the University of Malaga, Sr. José Ángel Narváez Bueno.