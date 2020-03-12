Manilva introduces measures to combat Covid 19 virus

Following an emergency sitting of the Manilva Town Council, and taking advice from the Junta de Andalucia and health professionals, the Mayor of Manilva, Mario Jiménez Rodriguez, has announced a series of measures with immediate effect

Close the Manilva, Sabinillas and El Castillo senior citizens centres for 15 days. Suspend all workshops and sports activities focused on the elderly for 15 days. Cancel the carnival celebrations this coming weekend. Postpone the V Urban and Territorial Planning Conference. Suspend any trips scheduled by the Town Hall within the next month. Suspend or delay all municipal events or those organised with other associations for 15 days. Suspend the Monday, Friday and Sunday markets for two weeks. Hire a specialist cleaning company for schools, nurseries, health centres, sports facilities and public transportation. Provide, as far as possible, teleworking from home for municipal workers in the at risk category, such as pregnant women and people over 60 years. Provide the necessary means to the personnel of the public service administration and the necessary training of the protocols to be followed in caring for the public.