I have been the editor of The Resident newspaper ever since its launch back in 2006, since when the media industry has changed out of all recognition, and with this in mind and with the aim of creating a comprehensive and bilingual local media and communication platform, I am pleased to announce the launch in April of a new project, La Voz del Resident, a media and graphics company providing essential news and information for our area of the Costa del Sol.

This exciting development is the merger of two local media companies and their publications, namely The Resident newspaper and La Voz magazine, their websites and social media presence.

La Voz del Resident can be read in its new format and on a daily basis in its digital format as well as in print on a monthly basis, bringing you the news, current affairs, what’s on, etc., with daily updates on our new bilingual website, social media and news streams directly to both the Spanish and English-speaking public.

By combining the resources of the two companies, La Voz del Resident will be better positioned to bring you valuable news and information as it happens to our readership in the municipalities of Manilva, Casares, San Roque and Estepona, along with a comprehensive guide to local culture, entertainment and the arts.

There will also be innovative opportunities for local business to be involved through interviews, and advertising across all platforms.

So make sure to pick up a copy of La Voz del Resident from the beginning of April at all the usual distribution points.