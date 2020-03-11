International Festival and Family Day 2020

This year’s International Festival, organized by the Manilva Foreign Residents Department, headed by Councillor Laura López, will be held over the week of May 11 to 17, with an extensive programme of activities compiled after meetings held with a number of the representatives of the different countries participating in this event.

The programme will be divided into two distinct parts; The first will be held inside the Castle from May 11 to 14, during the afternoon / evening, with themed performances on each day, featuring acts such as Argentine tango or flamenco, among others. Throughout those days, there will also be an exhibition of paintings by local artists of different nationalities.

The second part will be held around the Castle, with stalls representing the gastronomy, culture and traditions of some of the many nationalities that make up Manilva’s cosmopolitan community. These will be open on Saturday from 1 pm to 10 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 7 pm.

After an initial parade, there will be an opportunity to sample food and drink typical of each country, as well as performances of traditional music and dance from different countries.

During that weekend, the Parque del Huerto, is the venue for the Family Day with children’s entertainment, face painting, bouncy castles, among other activities.