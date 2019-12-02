III Flavour of Manilva Fair and XII Wine Contest to be held on December 6, 7 and 8

Manilva’s Departments of Tourism and Agriculture, headed by Eva Galindo and Francisco Becerra, are finalizing the details to celebrate the III Flavour of Manilva Fair and XII Wine Contest, respectively.

The opening ceremony of this fair will be held in the Plaza de la Vendimia from 12 noon on December 6. Here you can find a gourmet market, sale and tasting of traditional products of local and regional gastronomy, a pastry contest, and Christmas musical performances.

A highlight of the fair will be the twelfth edition of the Wine Contest, which will be held on Saturday from 10 am.