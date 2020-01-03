Fatal accident on the Manilva to Casares road

Photo: Casares Town Hall

A motorcyclist was killed and their passenger seriously injured in an accident that occurred today (Friday 3 January) at around 1.30 pm on the A-377 Manilva to Casares road.

Early reports are that the motorcycle overtook a slow-moving vehicle on a blind bend and was in a full frontal collision with an oncoming car.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene but were unable to save the motorcyclist, and the female passenger has been airlifted by helicopter to hospital.

The occupants of the car were uninjured.