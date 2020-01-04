Estepona Three Kings 2020

Estepona rounds off the festive season with a huge Three Kings parade featuring some 10 floats, marching bands and entertainers, during which some 15 tonnes of sweets along with thousands of toys will be hurled into the eager hands of the waiting crowd.

The festivities kick off at 11 am on Sunday 5 January with a children’s party at the fairground during which the Kings will arrive in style in a police helicopter!

The procession sets off from Avenida Andalucia at 5 pm, making its way to Avenida Juan Carlos and Avenida España, and up Calle Terraza to the Orchid House Botanical park where their Majesties will collect the children’s letters.