Estepona organizes over twenty free activities in the latest edition of ‘Estepona vive sus calles’

The events include free concerts by the 90s groups ‘Modestia Aparte’, ‘Ella Baila Sola’ and ‘Cómplices’, the X Tapas Route, the X National Contest of Ham Cutters and the I International Estepona Choir Festival.

For this latest edition of ‘Estepona Lives in Its Streets’, which will take place from March 13 to 15, more than twenty activities have been scheduled. Among them Estepona will host for the first time the I Estepona International Choir Festival which will include performances by the Ibero-American Tantanakuy Choir of Malaga, the Coral Association ‘Andrés del Río Abaurrea’ of Ceuta , the ‘San Juan Bautista’ Choir of Coín, Chorale Al Boughaz of Tangier and Young Choir of the ‘Gonzalo Martín Tenllado’ Conservatory of Malaga, as well as the Coral Magnum Mysterium and the choirs of the San José and Atalaya de Estepona schools. The event will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 7 pm, in the Plaza del Reloj.

There will be a free concert on Saturday, March 14, on Manuel Navarro Mollor Street bringing together the legendary groups ‘Modestia Aparte’, ‘Ella Baila Sola’ and ‘Cómplices’. Other concerts will be by singer songwriter Dennis Mansfield, on Friday at 9.30 pm in plaza Paco de Lucía; a tribute to the ‘Kings of Pop’ Michael Jackson and Queen on Saturday at 1 pm; and on Sunday at 1 pm in the Plaza del Reloj the Estepona Town Band presents the concert ‘80 years making music in Estepona, 1940-2020’.

This year’s XI Ruta de la Tapa, sees some 24 restaurants offering a tapa and drink for two euros, with the opportunity for the public to vote for their favourite. A prize of 1,000 euros will be awarded to the ‘healthiest tapa’ and a raffle of prizes for those who vote.

Continuing with the gastronomic activities, the X National Contest of Ham Cutters ‘Popi Trophy’, will be held on Sunday from 12 noon to 4 pm in Calle Real.

For the children there is a large children’s party with inflatable castles, workshops, entertainers and photocall, which will take place on Saturday from 12 noon to 6 pm in plaza Augusto Suárez de Figueroa. In addition, on the same day from 6 pm, the family rock show ‘Eisí / Disí Highway to party Tour 2020’ will be held in the Felipe VI theatre, which will review in a fun and entertaining way the rise of the legendary rock group AC / DC.

As usual chess will feature prominently with activities such as the the VII Interschool Chess Tournament for Teams and the VII Secondary and Baccalaureate Intercentres, on Friday from 10 am to 1 pm at Plaza Antonia Guerrero. On the other hand, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in this same place will be held the II Amateur Chess Open ‘City of Estepona in Smurfs categories, Sub. 8-10-12-14-16, Seniors and +60.

On the occasion of the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Orchid House, there will be guided visits and workshops on the care of different species of orchids and on Saturday at 7 pm the Botanical-Orchid Park will host a parade of Dance and Flamenco costumes by designer Gloria del Monte.

Estepona Live Its Streets – Programme, March 13, 14 and 15



Friday 13th:

10 am to 1 pm: VII Interschool Team Chess Tournament VII Secondary and Baccalaureate Intercenters. In the Plaza Antonia Guerrero (in case of rain it will be held in the Palacio de Congresos).

12 noon: Workshop – How to care for and transplant terrestrial orchids’ by Anatoli Minzatu, coinciding with the celebration of the 5th Anniversary of Estepona Orchid House.

5 pm: Workshop – How to care for Pleurothallis orchids for hot environments ’by Rubén Velázquez. In the Orchid House.

8 pm: Inauguration of the X Ruta de la Tapa. Collect your ‘passport’ at the Tourist Office and participating establishments. Choose the best tapa and be entered in the draw for some great prizes. The Council will present a prize for the ‘Healthiest Tapa’.

8 pm: Concert by the ‘Tobía Duo’ with Irina Yonkova (viola) and Sergio Gómez (cello). In the Castle of San Luis.

8 pm: Russian theatre ‘The Lady With the Dog’ by Antón Chekhov, with Elena Oleneva. Information and ticket sales at 10 euros at www.entradium.com.

8.30 pm: ‘El Funeral’ a play by Che y Moche, original music and theatre show. Ticket sales at www.tafestepona.com. In the Felipe VI Theatre.

9.30 pm: Performance by singer/songwriter Dennis Mansfield and his band in the Plaza Paco de Lucía (in case of rain, it will be held in the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre).



Saturday 14th:

10 am to 2 pm: l National Estepona Amateur Chess Open, in Smurfs categories, Sub. 8-10-12-14-16, Seniors and over 60. In the Plaza Antonia Guerrero.

10 am to 1.30 pm: Natural and Ecological Cookery Workshop for Stressed People, by Rafa Jiménez Garrido. Maximum registration 20 people, can be made through the website www.latermimalaga.com. Tuition + Materials: 20 euros. Includes tasting and recreational lunch of four different dishes. In the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre.

12 noon: Conference “The Hidden Intelligence of Plants’ by Manuel Lucas, Curator of the Estepona Orchid House. During the day, you can purchase orchids and accessories from ‘Pantrópica’ and ‘Flora del Tropico’s’ pop-up shops inside the Orchid House.

12 noon to 6 pm: Grand Children’s Party with inflatable castles, workshops, entertainers, photocall, show. In Plaza Augusto Suárez de Figueroa.

1 pm: Tribute to the “Kings of Pop” (Michael Jackson and Queen), with the Martina Tessaro Dance Group in Plaza ‘Diario ABC’ (if it rains it will be held in the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre).

2 pm: The Tapa Route continues. In the historic town centre.

5 pm: Guided tour of the Estepona Orchid House by María Jose Muñoz.

6 pm: Rock‘n’Children: Eisi / Disi ‘Highway to Party’ Tour 2020. Discovering AC / AD. Tickets: www.tafestepona.com. In the Felipe VI Theatre.

6 pm: Zumba performance by the Macarena López dance group. In Plaza Antonia Guerrero.

7 pm: Parade of dance and flamenco costumes by designer Gloria del Monte, with the collaboration of dancers Antonio Trujillo, Claudia Ramírez ‘La Maravilla’, Gemma Sánchez ‘La Milana’, Gloria Vicente, Immaculate Chacon, July Boera, Lourdes Barrientos, Lourdes Bazán, Maribel García, Mariví Rodríguez and Mónica Peña. In the Botanic-Orquidario Park (in case of rain it moves to the Palacio de Congresos)

7 pm: I Estepona International Choir Festival with the performances by the Ibero-American Tantanakuy Choir of Malaga, the Coral Association ‘Andrés del Río Abaurrea’ of Ceuta , the ‘San Juan Bautista’ Choir of Coín, Chorale Al Boughaz of Tangier and Young Choir of the ‘Gonzalo Martín Tenllado’ Conservatory of Malaga, as well as the Coral Magnum Mysterium and the choirs of the San José and Atalaya de Estepona schools. In the Plaza del Reloj (in case of rain, it will be held in the San José School auditorium).

10 pm: Concert of the 90s groups ‘Modestia Aparte’, ‘Ella Baila Sola’ and ‘Cómplices’ On Calle Manuel Navarro Mollor (in case of rain it will be held at the fairground pavillion)



Sunday 15th:

12 noon: Closing concert of the Estepona International Choir Festival. The participants of Saturday will be joined by the Magnum Mysterium Coral of Estepona, and the choirs of the Atalaya and San José schools. In the Felipe VI theatre (free admission until full capacity).

12 noon to 4 pm: X National Ham Cutters Contest ‘Popi Trophy’ in Calle Real.

1 pm: Concert ’80 Years Making Music in Estepona, 1940-2020 ”, by the Estepona Town Band in the Plaza del Reloj.

2 pm: Tapa Route. In the historic town centre.