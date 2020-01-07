Estepona Cine Club presents Clint Eastwood’s ‘The Mule’

Director: Clint Eastwood. Starring: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Dianne Wiest, Michael Peña, Taissa Farmiga, Laurence Fishburne, Ignacio Serricchio, Alison Eastwood and Andy García

Clint Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a man who is ninety-years-old, broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well, so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn’t the only one keeping tabs on Earl. The mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging D.E.A. Agent Colin Bates (Bradley Cooper). And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl’s past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it’s uncertain if he’ll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel’s enforcers, catch up to him.

The screening, at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre, Estepona, on Thursday 16 January from 8 pm, is in the original English with Spanish subtitles.

Entry is free