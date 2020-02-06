Estepona Carnival 2020 Programme

The 2020 Estepona Carnival will be held on Saturday, February 22, from 12 noon to 6 pm, in the El Calvario Park. In case of rain, the activities will move to the neighbouring Padre Manuel Cultural Centre.

Programme:

12 noon to 3 pm – Children’s party in the El Calvario Park, with entertainment and music. During the party there will be a parade of participants for the Election of the Ninfa, Dios Momo and Best Fancy Dress (both Children’s and Adult categories). Prizes: A total of €600 (€100 for each category) will be awarded.

Performances: from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Comparsa from La Línea: “El Batallón del Mar”. Directed by, Daniel Morales Lebrón; lyrics and music, Fco. Javier Morales Ortega.

Estepona Chirigota: “Puede Pagar Contra Reembolso Con La Tarjeta De Crédito Y Con La Tarjeta De El Corte Inglés”. Directed by Daniel Fernández Antequera; lyrics, José Miguel Mata; music, José Alberto Ledesma.

La Línea Chirigota: “Al Final T’Atrinco”. Directed, lyrics and music by Pepe Torres.

Málaga Comparsa: “Ciudad Del Paraíso”. Direction, Rubén Tejada; lyrics, Miguel Gutiérrez; music, Curro Ruiz.

5.30 hours: ‘Sardine Funeral’. Once the performances are finished, the participants will leave Calvario Park to Calle Terraza, heading for La Rada beach, at the post office, where the “Pastora” Sardine will be set on fire. The cortege, which is recommended to enter the spirit of ‘mourning’, will be joined by “Los Primos De La Familia Pérez”.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up, either in a group or individually, giving the Carnival more atmosphere and colour.