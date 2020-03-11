Collection service for larger items of domestic rubbish

Manilva’s Cleaning Department, headed by Paqui López, would like to remind residents how the collection system for larger items of domestic rubbish, old furniture, etc., works.

The truck visits all the refuse bin sites, picking up these large items, according to the following schedule: Mondays and Fridays, Manilva Town, Sabinillas, Puerto de la Duquesa, El Castillo and Juan de la Rosa.

Tuesdays: The Polígono, Carretera del Río, Coto Real and El Hacho.

Wednesdays: La Paloma, Bahía de las Rocas and Costa.

Thursdays: Los Hidalgos, Princesa Kristina, Hacienda Guadalupe , Aldea Hills and Martagina.

It is important to remember that the goods must be deposited the night before the day of collection, next to the nearest containers.

For more information call 619 992 389.

Councillor Paqui López, appreciates the public’s collaboration in making this scheme work efficiently and keeping Manilva tidy.