Andalucia Day in Manilva

Andalucia Day Cultural Programme

On February 28, Andalucia Day will be celebrated in the multipurpose pavilion and on Calle Mar in Manilva. To celebrate the day that Andalucia elected to become an autonomous region, the Delegation of Culture, led by Alba Jiménez, has put together a programme of activities with various performances by the Manilva Municipal School of Music, as well as the school of dance.

Programme:

11.30 am – Parade by the Manilva Town Band.

12 noon – there will be the traditional flag raising accompanied by the Andalucia Anthem, which will be performed by the Manilva Town Band, the Choir and the Luisana Association, which will do so with sign language.

12.30 pm – Manilva Town Choir.

12.45 pm – Manilva Town Band.

1.15 pm – Performance by the handicapped association Luisana.

1.30 pm – Performance by the Jessica Quiñones School of Corporal Expression.

2.00 pm – Performance by the Municipal School of Dance.

2.30 pm – An opportunity to sample the local ham, wines, and cheeses.

4.00 pm – Performance by the Al Liquindoi group, who will entertain us with music until late at night.

In addition to the published activities, there will be a children’s entertainment area with attractions at a reasonable price.